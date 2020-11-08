Jammu and Kashmir: People have rights to sell or not to sell property, new land laws do not allow forcible occupation

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that due to the repeal of the provisions of Article 370 and changes in land laws, people from all over the country can buy property in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the people of the Union Territory have the right to decide whether to sell the property or not. He claimed that the Kashmir-centric “so-called mainstream leaders” appeared upset because they would not be able to buy property in Jammu region at such low prices. ” Also Read – Ceasefire Violation: Pakistani soldiers violate ceasefire late night, mortar fired in Poonch, Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir

The minister said that the people of Jammu will now get the benefit of choosing buyers from all over India and they will also be able to get higher prices. Union Minister of State for Personnel Singh said that the new land laws do not allow forcible possession or occupation of any property anywhere or even buying property without the consent of the owner. He told reporters here, "If that were the case, the" bupakar "bungalows would have been occupied first."

Singh said that due to the repeal of the provisions of Article 370 and changes in land laws, people from all over the country can buy property in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the people of the Union Territory have the right to take a decision on whether to sell property or not.

