Jammu and Kashmir Police gets big success, three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has got a big success. Police on Monday arrested three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants who were in touch with ISI handler Kasim. This information was given by SSP Reasi Jammu and Kashmir Rashmi Wazir. He said, “We have arrested 3 people, one of whom is a government teacher, a shopkeeper and a labor. He is associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, whose handler is Mohammad Qasim. He was in contact with Mohammad Qasim for 5 years. Also Read – Encounter in Jammu Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir – 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces, 1 soldier martyred

He said, “Lashkar-e-Taiba’s resumption plan in Kashmir has been thwarted and 3 of its terrorists have been arrested. He was in touch with ISI handler Mohammad Qasim, who infiltrated 18 years ago. An FIR was registered in this case and a SIT was formed. ” Also Read – 7 Terrorists killed in 18 hours in J&K: Army appeal- Surrender all new terrorists, give every help

He further said that those arrested include a government employee, laborer and shopkeeper. Some of their bank accounts have been verified in which some benami transactions have been detected. In this case some more people will be arrested. They were trying to woo family members of former terrorists. Also Read – Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in NIA custody, was behind the attack on Glasgow Airport

Police officer Rashmi said, “The ISI handler wanted to use these people as guides and logistic support in infiltration cases.” There are about 11 suspects in the case, including a woman from Jammu, who confesses to meet Qasim, the ISI handler in Pakistan, and take money from him. “

Please tell that six people were badly injured in the terrorist attack in Srinagar on Monday. It is being told that in Baramulla area, terrorists attacked with grenades. According to police sources, militants targeted army personnel in Azadganj and Baramulla areas. At present, the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The area has been sealed and is being investigated.