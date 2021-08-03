Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the record of best 10 terrorists, know who’re those terrorists

Srinagar: Terrorists are being eradicated through steady operations through the protection forces within the Kashmir Valley in opposition to the terrorists. Because of this, the Indian Military has additionally put to demise the terrorists of many terrorist organizations. In the meantime, IG Vijay Kumar of Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched the record of best 10 terrorists. On the similar time, some new terrorist faces have additionally been incorporated on this record. Police stated that those 10 terrorists of the valley at the moment are at the goal of the police.Additionally Learn – Giant luck for safety forces, relative of Masood Azhar and conspirator of Pulwama assault killed in come upon

Allow us to let you know that those terrorists are related to other terrorist organizations. Terrorists like Salim Parry, Yusuf Kantro, Abbas Sheikh, Riyaz, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani, Ashraf Maulvi, Saqib Manzoor, Umar Mushtaq Khande and Vakil Shah are incorporated on this record.

Best 10 objectives on J&Ok Police record: Outdated terrorists- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi; New terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah: Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir percent.twitter.com/76IK7DDylJ – ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

Allow us to let you know that Salim Bandipora says, it’s related to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Yusuf is a terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Abbas Sheik is a TRF terrorist. Riyaz is a terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba. On the similar time, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Maulvi also are incorporated within the terrorist record. Allow us to let you know that some new terrorists were incorporated within the record launched this time.