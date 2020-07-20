Jammu and Kashmir Police’s big success, Lashkar’s Terror funding module busted, one arrested

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir police have claimed to have busted a module providing funds for terrorist activities of Pakistan’s terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba with the arrest of one person. This unit was given the responsibility to activate Lashkar terrorists in Jammu. Also Read – J&K: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh along with CDS and Army Chief worshiped at Amarnath Temple

Officials said that the police had received information that Lashkar had activated a unit of its members to carry out terrorist activities in this union territory, especially Jammu, and the amount was to reach Jammu in the same connection.

According to officials, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Army of Jammu have busted this terror financing unit. The security forces have arrested gang member Mubashir Bhat, who was asked to take money from hawala from Jammu.

He said that during the search, the police seized a bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh. Initial investigation revealed that the amount was sent from Pakistan by the self-styled commander of Lashkar, Haroon and it was to be sent to the terrorists through Lashkar supporters in Doda. According to officials, a case has been registered at Pir Mitha police station and it is being investigated.

