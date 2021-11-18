Jammu and Kashmir: Screws on the ones offering monetary assist to terrorists, 3 arrested with Rs 43 lakh

Jammu: 3 individuals who helped the 15 May Organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) had been arrested at the outskirts of Jammu town. Money value Rs 43 lakh used to be recovered from the arrested other people. The accused had been sporting those money from Punjab for financing terrorists in South Kashmir. A police officer gave this data.Additionally Learn – Mehbooba Mufti protesting the stumble upon is below space arrest at her place of dwelling in Srinagar, ED summons her brother

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kohli stated that the motion used to be taken after receiving a tip-off. It used to be reported {that a} consignment of money used to be being despatched from Punjab to South Kashmir. After this a unique group of police used to be shaped which carried out investigation at Sidhra bridge in Nagrota house on Jammu-Srinagar Nationwide Freeway and arrested the accused. Additionally Learn – J&Ok Stumble upon Information: Giant luck for Military: 4 terrorists together with TRF commander killed in Kulgam, large blast conspiracy failed in Pulwama

An investigation has been began via registering a case below the Illegal Actions (Prevention) Act at Nagrota police station. Jammu SSP stated that all of the 3 accused are from South Kashmir. Additionally Learn – Overseas terrorists additionally integrated in 4 terrorists killed in Srinagar Stumble upon: IG Claims