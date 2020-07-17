Entertainment

Jammu and Kashmir: security forces killed two terrorists in an encounter in Kulgam, operation continues

July 17, 2020
new Delhi: In Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have killed two terrorists in an encounter on Friday morning and more operations are going on. At present, even the terrorists killed have not been identified. During the encounter, two security personnel are also injured. Also Read – J&K Encounter Updates: The two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Kashmir eliminated

According to the information received, the security forces had received an intelligence that some terrorists are hiding in Nagnad Chimmer area of ​​Kulgam. On arrival, security forces personnel surrounded the area, only then the encounter started.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, two unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter. Operation in progress. Waiting for detailed explanation right now.

