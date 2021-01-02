Jammu and Kashmir: stone pelting incidents reduced by 87.13 percent in 2020, DGP cites reasons

Jammu: Last year the incidents of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir decreased by 87.13 percent compared to 2019. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh gave this information. The state saw 1,999 incidents of stone pelting in 2019, 1,193 of which occurred after the Center announced the abolition of the special status of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state in August that year. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir DGP gave information – The year 2020 proved to be a time for intruders and terrorists, 225 terrorists killed

The DGP said, "There are 255 incidents of stone pelting in 2020 as compared to 2019 and there is a decline of 87.31 percent. Earlier, in 2018 and 2017, 1,458 and 1,412 incidents of stone pelting were reported respectively.

According to the officials, in comparison to the incidents of stone pelting in 2016, a 90 percent decline in such incidents has been recorded in 2020.

