Jammu and Kashmir: stone pelting on forest department and police personnel who removed encroachment in Ramban, 18 employees injured

New Delhi In Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, some anti-social elements attacked police force and forest department employees, injuring 18 employees. All these workers went to remove encroachment in Ramban, where some people suddenly started throwing stones at the entire team. It is being told that some encroachers and some outsiders were involved in the attack. Who carried out the incident. The police have registered an FIR against the attackers and started searching for the accused.

Giving information about the incident, DFO Kuldeep Singh said- 'Jammu and Kashmir: 18 police and forest personnel were injured during the anti-encroachment operation in Batot, Ramban. Some anti-social elements along with the encroachers attacked our team and started throwing stones, injuring many government employees. FIR was registered against the attackers.

J&K: 18 personnel of police & forest departments were injured after they were attacked during an anti-encroachment drive in Batote, Ramban. DFO Kuldeep Singh says, "Some anti-social elements along with the encroachers attacked our team & pelted stones. FIR registered. "(10.08) pic.twitter.com/NUGSIU0He2

Not only this, recently a BJP worker was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir, in which the BJP worker was badly injured. The case is from the Budgam district of central Kashmir, where the BJP worker was stabbed in the stomach and injured. It is being told that in recent days, many incidents of attacks on BJP workers have been reported in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir.