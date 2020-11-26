Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack security forces, two soldiers martyred

Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Two soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on the Quick Response Team (QRT) on the outer border of Parampora in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Also Read – West Bengal has turned into another Kashmir, terrorists are getting arrested every day here: BJP leader Ghosh

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Army personnel were on routine duty. Three militants fired indiscriminately on the soldiers, in which two soldiers were seriously injured. Later he became a martyr. Here is the movement of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, we will identify the group by evening. ” Also Read – Latest Weather Report: Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal increases chill in North India, threat of ‘prevention’ in Tamil Nadu, Andhra

A police official said that the militants opened fire on security forces in Khusipora in Parampora. He said that the security forces cordoned off the area to catch the terrorists and started a search operation. Also Read – Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s house in Jammu is built on encroached land: J&K administration