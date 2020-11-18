Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Pulwama, 12 civilians hit by target

Srinagar: On Wednesday evening, terrorists attacked a CRPF bunker with a grenade in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, injuring 12 civilians. In fact, the grenade missed the target and exploded on the road, which hit 12 civilians. A senior police officer said that they had received information about terrorist activity in Kakapora area of ​​Pulwama and senior police officers reached the spot. Also Read – Avalanche warning in these 4 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, order to stay alert for 48 hours

Police said, "Prima facie investigation revealed that the terrorist attacked the bunker of 41 battalion CRPF in Kakpora area of ​​Pulwama with grenade. However the grenade missed its target and exploded on the road. In this incident, 12 civilians were injured. All the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. " Police has registered a case in the case and further investigation is going on. The area has been cordoned off and search operations have been carried out to catch the terrorists.

Pakistan also fired

Jammu: Pakistan also fired with small arms and used mortar at the forward posts of the country near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Devendra Anand said that on Wednesday at 6.10 pm, Pakistan opened fire and fired shells near forward posts in Kirani and Shahpur sectors of Poonch district. The spokesman said that the Indian Army also responded strongly to this attack.