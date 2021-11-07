Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists shot useless a policeman in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir: A policeman was once killed in an assault through terrorists in Batmaloo house of ​​the town on Sunday. Officers mentioned the constable has been recognized as Tausif Ahmed. “Round 8 o’clock within the night time, terrorists opened hearth on Constable Tausif Ahmed of Jammu and Kashmir Police close to his place of abode in SD Colony, Batamaloo,” he mentioned.Additionally Learn – Drone Assault: Drone assault on Iraqi PM’s space, Top Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi narrowly escaped

The policeman was once critically injured and was once admitted to SMHS health center right here for remedy the place docs declared him introduced useless, they mentioned. Officers mentioned the realm has been cordoned off and the hunt is directly to nab the attackers.

In the meantime, the Nationwide Convention (NC) has condemned the assault. The birthday celebration tweeted, "Obviously condemn the cowardly assault on a 29-year-old policeman in Batmaloo, Srinagar wherein he misplaced his lifestyles. Phrases is not going to suffice to sentence. Might Allah give them a spot in Paradise. Our condolences are along with his friends and family on this hour of grief."

