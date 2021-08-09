Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists shot useless BJP sarpanch and spouse

Jammu and Kashmir Information: In Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists on Monday shot useless a sarpanch belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) and his spouse. Terrorists opened hearth on Sarpanch and Kulgam district unit president of BJP Kisan Morcha Ghulam Rasool Dar and his spouse in South Kashmir’s Anantnag, a police reliable stated.Additionally Learn – J&Ok Information: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists arrested from Kishtwar, palms recovered

Each had been taken to the clinic in an injured situation, however they died at the manner, the reliable stated. Dar, a resident of Redwani in Kulgam, was once a BJP-affiliated sarpanch. He additionally contested the district construction council elections remaining yr, however misplaced. Dar was once presently residing in a rented area in Anantnag.

Previous within the day, two terrorists of banned 15 may organization Hizbul Mujahideen had been arrested from Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Either one of them had just lately joined the 15 may organization. An reliable gave this knowledge.

The 2 arrested terrorists had been known as Yasir Hussain and Usman Qadir, a police reliable stated. Either one of them had been Dutch citizens and had been arrested from Kalangsu house all the way through a seek operation together with some palms and ammunition.