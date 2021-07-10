Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in come across in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, seek operation underway

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists had been killed in an come across with safety forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday. Safety forces introduced a cordon and seek operation at Quarigam in Ranipura house of ​​South Kashmir district after receiving details about the presence of militants, a police respectable mentioned.Additionally Learn – Jammu and Kashmir: 11 executive workers sacked for operating with terrorist organizations, together with two sons of Syed Salahuddin

The officer mentioned that all through the hunt within the house, the terrorists opened fireplace on him. After steady firing, the protection forces tracked down the terrorists and killed them. Safety forces have additionally intensified the seek for terrorists within the surrounding spaces. Additionally Learn – Jammu & Kashmir Come across: Come across underway between safety forces and terrorists in Kulgam

The forces retaliated, triggering an come across and killing two terrorists. He mentioned that the identification of the slain terrorists and the group they belonged to is being ascertained. Additionally Learn – J&Ok: Safety forces were given luck in come across, 4 terrorists killed, seek operation continues