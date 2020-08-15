Jammu and Kashmir will soon get chief minister, government in readiness to hold elections; PM said- process of delimitation is going on

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed the country’s commitment to hold elections as soon as the process of delimitation is over in Jammu and Kashmir and said that efforts are being made to move this Union Territory on the path of development with new energy. . Addressing the countrymen on the occasion of 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister while giving details of the ongoing development work in different areas of the country, said that in the same way Leh-Ladakh, Kargil and Jammu-Kashmir region should be protected from Article 370. Independence has been attained and one year has been completed. Also Read – Schools will not be opened in Delhi at present, Kejriwal said – situation is much better today than 2 months ago

He said, “The process of delimitation is going on in Jammu and Kashmir. It is under the leadership of a retired Supreme Court judge and as soon as it is completed, there will be elections in the future, Jammu and Kashmir MLA, Jammu and Kashmir Minister, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister… New Energy Let’s move forward on the path of development with this, the country is committed and is also striving for it. Also Read – Chinese kites, Indian kites dispersed their colors this time on Independence Day

Modi said that this region got independence from Article 370 a year ago and this one year is a major milestone of a new development journey of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “This year has been a period of giving fundamental rights to women, Dalits and women there.” It has also been a year for our refugees to live a dignified life. “Last year, Jammu and Kashmir was reconstituted and divided into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Under this, the provision of Legislative Assembly was kept in Jammu and Kashmir while in Ladakh this provision is not there. Also Read – Lockdown changed the meaning of freedom for these artists, festival of freedom among Corona!

The government had earlier formed the Delimitation Commission and started the process of re-delimitation of assembly and parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir and some states of the Northeast. Delimitation is the process of deciding the boundaries of the assembly and parliamentary constituencies. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, the number of assemblies in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will increase from 107 to 114. Of these, 24 seats are in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Thus effectively the number of seats in the state assembly will increase from 83 to 90.

Before the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir, there were 46 seats in the state assembly, 37 in Jammu and four in Ladakh. After the delimitation, there will be an increase of five seats in Jammu and two in Kashmir. The Prime Minister said in his address that special campaigns like “Return to the village” are being carried out to bring the benefits of development to the village and the poor. Ayushman Yojana is being used in the best way in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh today.

He said that the strength of democracy, the true strength of democracy lies in our chosen local units and it is a matter of pride that the representatives of the local units in Jammu and Kashmir are leading a new era of development with activism and sensitivity. He said, “I heartily congratulate all their Panch-sarpanches for their active participation in the development journey.”

He said that by making Ladakh a Union Territory, there has been a work to fulfill the old demand and expectation there. Referring to the development programs being run by the central government there, Modi said that Ladakh has many characteristics that need to be handled and groomed. He said, “Just as Sikkim has made its mark as a biological state, the entire region of Ladakh, Leh, Kargil can make a mark as a carbon neutral unit for our country.” Government of India is moving in this direction.