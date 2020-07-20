Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the highest number of 751 new cases a day, 10 more patients died.

Corona Virus in Jammu Kashmir: On Monday, the maximum number of 751 new cases were reported in a day of Kovid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, the death toll rose to 254 with the death of 10 more patients. This information was provided by officers. “10 people died of infection in the last 24 hours,” said an official. The official said nine of these patients died in the Valley while one died in the Jammu region. Also Read – Corona Virus: Central team gives big warning to Bihar, may outbreak, be ready

So far 254 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 234 have died in the Valley while 20 have died in Jammu region. Out of 751 new cases, 240 cases have come from Jammu region and 511 from Valley. Total cases of Kovid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir have increased to 14,650.

Officials said that the number of cases under treatment in this union territory now stands at 6,122 while 8,274 patients have been cured. Of the cases that surfaced on Monday, 164 people were involved who had recently returned to the union territory. Officials said that the maximum number of 171 new cases were reported in Srinagar district in central Kashmir, followed by 111 cases in Pulwama in south Kashmir.