Jammu DDC Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes continues, BJP’s victory in Kathua

Jammu DDC Election Result 2020 Live Updates: In Jammu Polytechnic College, the counting of elections for Zilla Parishad started from 9 am today. The staff began counting votes after opening ballot boxes amidst tight security arrangements, other activists, including the DDC candidate, have reached the center and are waiting for the victory-defeat announcement.

Congress candidate Ripi Dubey from Reasi Nagar Polika ward number 11 defeated her rival Santosh Kumari of Bharatiya Janata Party by 3 votes.

With the DDC election, Anirudh Sharma of BJP has won from ward number 7 in the by-elections in two wards of Kathua Municipal Council. In ward number 2, he has won by defeating Rajendra Singh Babbi, younger brother of former MP Lal Singh.