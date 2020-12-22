Entertainment

Jammu DDC Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes continues, BJP’s victory in Kathua

December 22, 2020
1 Min Read

Jammu DDC Election Result 2020 Live Updates: In Jammu Polytechnic College, the counting of elections for Zilla Parishad started from 9 am today. The staff began counting votes after opening ballot boxes amidst tight security arrangements, other activists, including the DDC candidate, have reached the center and are waiting for the victory-defeat announcement. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections Results 2020: Lotus or Guptak will win in valley, counting of votes begins

– Congress candidate Ripi Dubey from Reasi Nagar Polika ward number 11 defeated her rival Santosh Kumari of Bharatiya Janata Party by 3 votes. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election: Voting ends, 51 percent of total voting, results will be out on December 22

With the DDC election, Anirudh Sharma of BJP has won from ward number 7 in the by-elections in two wards of Kathua Municipal Council. In ward number 2, he has won by defeating Rajendra Singh Babbi, younger brother of former MP Lal Singh. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election 2020 Update: Voting percentage in the morning was low, people from Pakistan cast their vote for the first time

