Jammu & Kashmir: Army personnel save lives of child and newborn trapped in icy path

Jammu & Kashmir, Sopore, Army personnel, indian army: The soldiers of the Indian Army have rescued a newly pregnant woman and her newborn trapped in snow in Kupwara, Kashmir. In fact, a woman and her newborn baby returning home from a hospital in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, were trapped in the icy road. When the army got information about this, seeing the seriousness of the situation, immediately came to help.

Army personnel arrived at the scene with nursing staff and medical equipment. The jawans saw that the woman was trapped in frozen snow on the way. He took the newly-born woman and newborn child on a stretcher by walking in knee-deep snow to his house.

The soldiers assisted nursing in taking the woman home and also helped the local people. The road was blocked due to heavy snow for about 3.5 km from Pazalpora to Daniyavar in Sopore district.

Jammu and Kashmir: Army personnel in Sopore carried a woman and her newborn on a stretcher from hospital to her home, Pazalpora to Duniwar for about 3.5 km due to heavy snow blocking the road. Locals and nursing assistance also helped the troops.

The army said in a statement, the victim’s family and civil administration thanked the army troop for humanitarian efforts and praised the army as a true friend of the people in times of crisis.

So far, army personnel have evacuated more than two dozen pregnant women from the snowy areas in Kashmir. After the birth of the child, the father arrived at the operating base distributing sweets to the soldiers.