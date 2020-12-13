Jammu Kashmir DDC Election: Voting begins for the sixth phase of DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir amid the freezing cold

Jammu Kashmir DDC Election: The voting for the sixth phase for the District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir began on Sunday morning. It is freezing and foggy due to snowfall, in this morning more people did not come to vote. Also Read – Grenade Attack in Baramulla: terrorists hurled grenade at police party in Baramulla, two civilians injured

J&K: Voters line up as polling starts in Darsu village of Udhampur district in 6th phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections Also Read – PHOTOS: First snowfall of season in Kashmir, Ladakh, snowfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal also “We chose a good candidate to take care of local issues. Personally personally very happy of being able to vote, ”says local voter Mohommed Fisha pic.twitter.com/AQegAoDdZf Also Read – Justice Rajesh Bindal will be acting Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh – ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

Polling began at 7 am in 14 Kashmir Valley and 17 DDC seats in Jammu division, but fewer people came to the polling booths in the morning due to the harsh cold conditions, officials said. That is later in the day the voting percentage may increase.

Jammu and Kashmir: Voting underway in the Ganderbal district in the sixth phase of polling of the District Development Council (DDC) elections Visuals from a polling station in the Safa Pora village pic.twitter.com/qU8o9m9xHx – ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

Polling will be held at 2 pm. In the sixth phase, about 7.5 lakh voters will be able to exercise the franchise at 2,000 polling stations. The first phase was voted on 28 November.