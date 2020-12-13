Entertainment

Jammu Kashmir DDC Election: Voting begins for the sixth phase of DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir amid the freezing cold

December 13, 2020
2 Min Read

Jammu Kashmir DDC Election: The voting for the sixth phase for the District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir began on Sunday morning. It is freezing and foggy due to snowfall, in this morning more people did not come to vote. Also Read – Grenade Attack in Baramulla: terrorists hurled grenade at police party in Baramulla, two civilians injured

Polling began at 7 am in 14 Kashmir Valley and 17 DDC seats in Jammu division, but fewer people came to the polling booths in the morning due to the harsh cold conditions, officials said. That is later in the day the voting percentage may increase.

Polling will be held at 2 pm. In the sixth phase, about 7.5 lakh voters will be able to exercise the franchise at 2,000 polling stations. The first phase was voted on 28 November.

