Jammu Kashmir DDC Elections Results 2020: Preparations for counting of Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections complete, counting will be done in 20 districts,

Jammu Kashmir DDC Elections Results 2020: The counting of preparations for the recently concluded DDC Election Vote Counting of Jammu and Kashmir has been completed. The counting of votes will be done on Tuesday 22 December. The counting of votes will begin at 9 am in all 280 seats in 20 districts. About 51 percent voting was done in the elections held in eight phases. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election: Voting ends, 51 percent of total voting, results will be out on December 22

Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said that all necessary arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats in the state on Tuesday. KK Sharma said in a meeting held on Sunday to review the preparations and other arrangements for the counting of votes, counting of votes will begin at 9 am in all 20 districts of the union territory. The election of DDC was held in eight phases. Also Read – Preparing to give vaccine to 28 lakh high risk people in Jammu and Kashmir, know who will be given vaccine

This is the first electoral exercise after removing the provisions of Article 370 and dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Sharma said, “The Returning Officer will be in charge of the counting process of each DDC seat. The entire counting process will be monitored and it will be recorded for complete transparency. Also Read – J&K DDC Voting News: 8th and final phase voting continues in Jammu and Kashmir amid severe cold