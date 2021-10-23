Jammu-Kashmir: First snow fall of the season in Jammu and Kashmir, chilly rises, mercury is under 0

Blizzard in Jammu-Kashmir: Recent snow fall befell within the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy rain additionally befell in lots of plains. An reputable of the Meteorological Division mentioned that average to heavy rains are proceeding within the plains, whilst Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Gulmarg and different puts of upper altitude have gained snow fall.Additionally Learn – Amit Shah is on a three-day talk over with to Jammu and Kashmir from these days, this is the whole program

The reputable mentioned, "There used to be average to heavy rain within the plains. The elements stipulations are prone to stay the similar right through the following 24 hours as neatly."



Shopian the city of South Kashmir has recorded 4 to 5 inches of snow fall within the morning. The Jammu-Srinagar Nationwide Freeway used to be closed for site visitors because of landslides and stone-fall in Ramban house. There has additionally been a drop within the minimal temperature within the valley.

Srinagar recorded a minimal temperature of seven.3 levels Celsius, whilst Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.1 levels Celsius and minus 1.3 levels Celsius, respectively.

The minimal evening temperature in Jammu town used to be recorded at 15.4 level Celsius. Within the Ladakh area, Kargil recorded the primary snow fall of the season, whilst the town of Drass recorded 5 inches of snow fall.