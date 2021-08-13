Jammu & Kashmir: Grenade assault on BJP chief’s space in Rajouri, 5 injured

Grenade assault on BJP chief’s space in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, Information, जम्मू: 5 folks have been injured in a grenade assault on a Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) chief’s space in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday night time. The officers gave this data. 5 folks injured within the assault had been taken to the health facility.Additionally Learn – Rahul Gandhi’s account ‘locked’, Priyanka stated – Twitter is supporting the BJP executive in strangling democracy

The suspected terrorists hurled a grenade on the space in Khandali house and it exploded at the terrace, officers stated.

He stated that 5 folks injured within the assault had been taken to the health facility. Best cops have reached the spot. Further Director Normal of Police, Jammu Zone Mukesh

Singh has showed the incident.

Allow us to inform you that closing Monday, terrorists killed Ghulam Rasool Dar, president of the Kisan district unit of BJP in Anantnag in Kashmir.