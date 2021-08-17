Jammu-Kashmir Information: Any other BJP chief killed in Kashmir, terrorists shot at BJP chief and his spouse on August 9

Jammu-Kashmir Information: Suspected terrorists shot lifeless a BJP chief in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. police gave this data. Javid Ahmed Dar used to be the BJP’s constituency president of Homshalibagh constituency. BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur termed Dar’s killing as barbaric and prompt the police to nab the attackers and provides them serious punishment.Additionally Learn – Kinnaur Landslide: A minimum of 10 killed, 14 rescued in horrific landslide in Kinnaur. This heart-wrenching video is getting viral

Thakur mentioned in a commentary that terrorists are feeling determined and are concentrated on innocents, however killing unarmed folks will do not anything. In the meantime, further police groups have reached the spot and an operation has been introduced to nab the attackers. There are consistent assaults on BJP leaders in Kashmir.

On Thursday evening, terrorists hurled a grenade on the place of abode of BJP chief Jasbir Singh in Rajouri district, killing a kid and injuring a number of others. Previous on August 9, in Anantnag district, terrorists shot lifeless BJP's Kisan Morcha district president Ghulam Rasool Dar and his spouse. (IANS Hindi)