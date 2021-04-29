Jammu Kashmir Lockdown: 84 hours of whole lockdown in 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir from lately, know complete resolution …

Jammu Kashmir Lockdown: To take care of the expanding instances of Kovid-19, a lockdown of 84 hours shall be imposed in 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir from this night. A senior officer gave this data. On Tuesday, 3164 new instances of Kovid-19 have been reported within the Union Territory and the choice of inflamed instances higher to at least one,66,054. Simrandeep Singh, Secretary, Crisis Control, Reduction, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Division informed that the curfew will stay in impact from 7 pm on April 29 to 7 am on Monday. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Lockdown Extension: Lockdown in Maharashtra set to extend – imaginable announcement lately; Restrictions shall be given in restrictions or …

Singh stated, “Corona curfew will stay in Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur districts from Thursday night of April 29 to Monday morning.” Additionally Learn – COVID19: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot turns sure from Corona virus

He stated that all the way through this era, the Deputy Commissioner will factor detailed orders referring to which actions shall be banned and which fits shall be accomplished. Previous, the Union Management had introduced a curfew of 34 hours on Saturday. Additionally Learn – CLAT 2021 Registration: Prolonged date to use for CLAT 2021, follow until nowadays, know complete main points

(enter language)