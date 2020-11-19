Jammu Kashmir Nagrota Encounter: 4 militants killed by security forces, encounter for hours

Jammu Kashmir Nagrota Encounter: In Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces have killed four terrorists in an ongoing encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in Encourage. An encounter is going on between militants and security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota, Jammu. Security of the entire area has been increased in view of the encounter. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to this. According to the information received so far, the security forces have killed four terrorists. Also Read – Amit Shah’s warning- ‘Gupkar Gang’ should follow the national sentiment, otherwise …

According to the information, the firing started from 5 am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of ​​Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Jammu district police chief SSP Sridhar Patil said, "Around 5 pm some militants opened fire on security forces near the Ban toll plaza in Nagrota area." They were hiding in a vehicle."

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter is underway near Ban toll plaza in Nagrota, Jammu. Security tightened, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/PYI1KI0ykH – ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to the encounter. No traffic is being allowed from the tilting area of ​​Nagrota and Udhampur.

CRPF spokesman Shivanandan Singh compared the encounter to 31 January as a group of terrorists opened fire on a joint team at the police and CRPF’s Bain toll plaza, they may have arrived in a vehicle. “Initial reports suggest It is said that three to four terrorists were involved in the encounter, who have been killed by the security forces.

On 31 January, a group of terrorists opened fire on a police team near the Ban Toll Plaza, in which a soldier was shot.