Jammu Kashmir: Pakistani drone reappears near the Line of Control, search operation continues

Jammu Kashmir News: A Pakistani drone was seen flying in the sky near the Line of Control in Mendhar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. After this, the army has started a search operation. Officials said on Sunday that shortly after the drone sighting on Saturday evening, a search operation was started in Basoni, Dharana and surrounding areas.

He said that in the last six months, Pakistan has used drones to drop weapons and narcotics from the sky along the Line of Control and the International Border, due to which a high alert has been declared near the border.

Let me tell you that recently, the Indian Army had killed a Pakistani Army quadcopter drone in Jammu and Kashmir. This quadcopter drone was flying across the Indian border in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. It was told that this Pakistani quadcopter was made by the Chinese company DJI.

This is not the first time that a Pakistani drone has been shot down on the international border. Even before this many such incidents have come to light.

