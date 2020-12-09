Entertainment

Jammu & Kashmir Pulwama Encounter: Encounter continues in Pulwama, security forces killed two terrorists

December 9, 2020
2 Min Read

Jammu & Kashmir Pulwama Encounter: Terrorists are having an encounter with security forces in the Tiken area of ​​Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the information received, so far 2 militants have been killed by the security forces in the encounter. However, a local man is also reported to have been injured in the firing in the encounter. Also Read – DDC election: terrorists shot dead candidate for DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir, condition critical

Security forces had received information about the hiding of some terrorists in Tiken village of Pulwama. After this, 55 RR, CRPF and SOG of local police conducted search operation. Seeing themselves surrounded, the terrorists started firing on the security forces, after which in retaliation, the security forces have killed two terrorists. Currently, firing is going on from both sides. Also Read – DDC Elections in J&K: Voting begins for second phase of DDC, 321 candidates in fray

Let me tell you that earlier on the blockade in Nagrota of Jammu and Kashmir, 4 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed by security forces trying to infiltrate. Actually, the security forces had put up a barrier near the Ban Toll Plaza. During the investigation of the vehicles, a group of terrorists started firing on the security forces. After firing, the terrorists started running towards the forest. Then the encounter started. 4 terrorists were killed in the encounter.
After this encounter, security has been tightened in Nagrota along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Since this incident, the movement of vehicles is being monitored.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.