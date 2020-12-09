Jammu & Kashmir Pulwama Encounter: Encounter continues in Pulwama, security forces killed two terrorists

Jammu & Kashmir Pulwama Encounter: Terrorists are having an encounter with security forces in the Tiken area of ​​Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the information received, so far 2 militants have been killed by the security forces in the encounter. However, a local man is also reported to have been injured in the firing in the encounter. Also Read – DDC election: terrorists shot dead candidate for DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir, condition critical

Security forces had received information about the hiding of some terrorists in Tiken village of Pulwama. After this, 55 RR, CRPF and SOG of local police conducted search operation. Seeing themselves surrounded, the terrorists started firing on the security forces, after which in retaliation, the security forces have killed two terrorists. Currently, firing is going on from both sides. Also Read – DDC Elections in J&K: Voting begins for second phase of DDC, 321 candidates in fray

Jammu & Kashmir: Two unidentified terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces at Tiken area of ​​Pulwama. Operations still underway. More details awaited. Also Read – School College Reopening latest news: Jammu and Kashmir administration released guidelines, school-colleges to remain closed till 31 December (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/a7VFDynn1v – ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

Let me tell you that earlier on the blockade in Nagrota of Jammu and Kashmir, 4 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed by security forces trying to infiltrate. Actually, the security forces had put up a barrier near the Ban Toll Plaza. During the investigation of the vehicles, a group of terrorists started firing on the security forces. After firing, the terrorists started running towards the forest. Then the encounter started. 4 terrorists were killed in the encounter.

After this encounter, security has been tightened in Nagrota along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Since this incident, the movement of vehicles is being monitored.