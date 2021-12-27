Jammu Kashmir: Safety forces arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists

Jammu Kashmir: On Monday, safety forces arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. police gave this knowledge. The arrested accused were known as Adil Ali and Asif Gulzar, a police spokesperson stated. “Safety forces have arrested two terrorists belonging to banned 15 May Organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and recovered concrete proof from them,” the spokesman stated.Additionally Learn – Kashmir: Police Birthday party Attacked In Pulwama, Grenade Thrown, A number of Policemen Injured

The spokesman stated that initial investigation printed that the arrested terrorists have been involved with Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders and equipped quite a lot of kinds of help to terror teams in Budgam district.

