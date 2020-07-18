Jammu & Kashmir: Second major injury on terror in 24 hours, 3 terrorists killed in Shopian Encounter

new Delhi: In Jammu & Kashmir, under the Operation CLEAN of Terrorism, security forces have got another major breakthrough within 24 hours. Security forces have killed three terrorists in Shopian today on Saturday. In Kashmir, security forces have killed 6 terrorists within 24 hours. Also Read – Most wanted Pak terrorist Waleed killed before the start of Amarnath Yatra, Army said- Committed to the safety of passengers

Regarding this ongoing operation against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said that three militants were killed in an encounter in Asmipora area of ​​Shopian. This operation is still going on. Also Read – J&K Encounter Updates: Jash’s top terrorist, including 3 terrorists, was expert in IED blast

Jammu & Kashmir: Three terrorists killed in an encounter at Amshipora area of ​​Shopian. Operation still in progress. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/6RpE7qX7Xr Also Read – Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists killed by security forces in encounter in Kulgam, operation continues – ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

The officer said that intelligence had been received about the hideout of the terrorists. After this, a joint team of security forces and police surrounded the area. During this, the terrorists opened fire and the security forces also started retaliating. After this action was converted into an encounter.

Three terrorists killed in an encounter in Kulgam yesterday

Three militants were killed and two security personnel were injured in an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday. After receiving intelligence about the presence of the terrorists, the security forces killed three militants in Nagnad area of ​​Kulgam district.