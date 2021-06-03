Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist who shot policeman killed in in a single day stumble upon

Srinagar: The terrorist who shot and injured a constable at a police camp in Tral space of ​​Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir used to be gunned down by means of safety forces in an stumble upon within the early hours of Thursday. used to be shot down. A police authentic stated that Mohammad Amin Malik used to be killed by means of the protection forces in an in a single day stumble upon. The terrorist had surrendered previous. Additionally Learn – J&Okay: Terrorists shot lifeless BJP councilor Rakesh Pandit, woman additionally injured

An stumble upon broke out between the terrorist and the police on Wednesday night time within the Particular Operations Workforce (SOG) camp in Tral. Allow us to let you know that Mohammad Amin Malik snatched the rifle of constable Amjad Khan and shot and injured him. Constable Khan used to be admitted to a clinic right here for remedy.

Constable Amjad Khan's rifle used to be snatched and after capturing and injuring him, the terrorist concealed within the camp with the rifle. Malik, a resident of Nagbal in Tral space, had previous surrendered to the protection forces on Might 30 with a .12 bore gun, officers stated.

Officers stated the protection forces attempted to influence the terrorist to give up once more on Wednesday or even his oldsters have been known as to influence him. On the other hand, Malik refused to give up. He began firing in opposition to the protection forces and the protection forces additionally retaliated, during which he used to be killed.