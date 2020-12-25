Entertainment

Jammu & kashmir: terrorist’s accomplice arrested in Pulwama, hand grenade recovered

December 25, 2020
1 Min Read

Jammu kashmir: In Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, security forces arrested an accomplice of the militants and recovered a hand grenade from him. Police gave this information on Friday. Also Read – Security Forces Succeed in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 Al-Badr Terrorists Arrested

A police spokesperson said that on a confidential information, security forces searched a house in Saidabad village of Tral area in South Kashmir district. He said that during this time a China-made hand grenade was found, hidden in a plastic jar. Also Read – Jammu Kashmir News: Jaish module busted in valley, 6 helpers of terrorists arrested

The spokesman said that the owner of the house, Amir Ashraf Khan, was arrested and taken to the Tral Police Station. Also Read – DDC Polls Result: BJP told its biggest victory, Omar Abdullah said – Happy three seats to him

He told that a detailed investigation is being done by registering a case in this regard.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.