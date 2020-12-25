Jammu & kashmir: terrorist’s accomplice arrested in Pulwama, hand grenade recovered

Jammu kashmir: In Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, security forces arrested an accomplice of the militants and recovered a hand grenade from him. Police gave this information on Friday. Also Read – Security Forces Succeed in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 Al-Badr Terrorists Arrested

A police spokesperson said that on a confidential information, security forces searched a house in Saidabad village of Tral area in South Kashmir district. He said that during this time a China-made hand grenade was found, hidden in a plastic jar.

The spokesman said that the owner of the house, Amir Ashraf Khan, was arrested and taken to the Tral Police Station.

He told that a detailed investigation is being done by registering a case in this regard.