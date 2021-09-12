Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists assault police staff in Srinagar

Terrorists assault, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, Information: On Sunday, terrorists attacked a police staff in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar. In line with the ideas, terrorists have attacked the police staff in Khanyar space of ​​previous Srinagar town.Additionally Learn – Jammu & Kashmir: Military and Police began seek operation by means of laying siege in Rajouri district

Jammu and Kashmir | Terrorists assault police celebration at Khanyar in Outdated Srinagar town, main points awaited: Police – ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

Additionally Learn – Tehreek-e-Taliban dedicated suicide assault in Pakistan, 3 infantrymen killed, 20 injured, dying toll would possibly building up

Extra main points are awaited referring to this terrorist assault. Additionally Learn – Islamic State attacked in Iraq, 13 police staff killed