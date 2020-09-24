Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists shot dead BDC member in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: On Wednesday, militants shot dead a member of the Block Development Council (BDC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. This information was given by the police. Also Read – Pooja Bhatt also got addicted to alcohol, said- this drug is also a choice …..

A police officer said that BDC member Bhupinder Singh of Khag block in Budgam district was shot dead by militants in his native village Dalwash at around eighty-eight in the night. He died on the spot. Also Read – Kashmir: Terrorists making bunkers in rivers, adopting such methods to avoid army

The police officer said that two security personnel were deployed to protect Singh. The officer said that Singh left his security personnel at the Khag police station and rushed to his house in Aluchi Baug here. Also Read – This was the plan of arrested al-Qaeda terrorists from Kerala, West Bengal, orders were being received from Pak handlers

However, without informing the police, he went to his native village, where he was attacked by terrorists, the officer said. Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the murder of BDC member Bhupinder Singh. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP also condemned Singh’s assassination.

Omar tweeted, “Very sad to hear about the murder of BDC Councilor Bhupinder Singh. Mainstream grassroots political activists are easy targets for terrorists and unfortunately in recent years have increased their danger. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. ”The PDP also condemned Singh’s assassination.