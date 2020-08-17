Jammu Kashmir: Terrorists target CRPF bunker in Kulgam, second attack in a day

Srinagar: In Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, militants opened fire on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker on Monday, injuring a paramilitary officer. A police official said that the militants opened fire at the bunker of the 18th battalion of CRPF at Nihama in south Kashmir at around 9.45 pm. Also Read – Britain: Pakistanis did not like this action of Pakistanis, fierce clash

He said that an assistant sub-inspector of the force was injured in the shootout. The official said that detailed details of the incident are awaited.

Please tell that this is the second consecutive terrorist attack in Kashmir in the last 24 hours. Earlier in the day, after the death of a policeman and two CRPF personnel in a terrorist attack in Baramulla district, the security forces chased the terrorists and killed two of them in the encounter.

A police official said that two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kariri area of ​​Baramulla district in North Kashmir. These terrorists are suspected to be associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.