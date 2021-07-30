Jammu & Kashmir: Two CRPF, one policeman and one civilian injured in grenade assault in Baramulla

Grenade assault in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir Information: Two CRPF jawans and a policeman were injured in a grenade assault by way of terrorists at a safety publish deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. In step with the guidelines, 3 safety forces body of workers have suffered minor accidents in a grenade assault by way of terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In step with the newest data, a civilian has additionally been injured on this grenade assault by way of terrorists.Additionally Learn – Suspected Pakistani drones had been noticed at 3 puts in Samba, Jammu, returned once motion used to be taken

Police officers mentioned that terrorists hurled a grenade on the safety forces close to Khanpura bridge in Baramulla the city within the afternoon. The injured safety body of workers had been taken to a clinic, whilst the realm has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.

Jammu & Kashmir: Visuals from the spot the place two CRPF jawans and a policeman had been injured in a grenade assault in Baramulla the city. (Visuals deferred by way of unspecified time) percent.twitter.com/qZo4UzzzQ3 – ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021



Jammu and Kashmir Police mentioned, two CRPF body of workers and a civilian had been injured within the grenade assault in Baramulla. The main points are nonetheless awaited. The injured jawans had been right away rushed to the clinic for remedy and they’re present process remedy. Police and safety forces also are seeking to hint the terrorists at the back of this grenade assault.