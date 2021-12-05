Jammu Kashmir: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Jammu Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba on Sunday through safety forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir (Lashkar-e-Taiba) Two of the terrorists had been arrested and palms and ammunition had been recovered. police gave this data. A police spokesman stated Lashkar-e-Taiba, a resident of Doomwani Keegam. (Lashkar-e-Taiba) There was once a tip-off in regards to the presence of Ok terrorist Shahid Ahmed Ghani and his shut aide in Doomwani village close to Rambi Ara. Appearing in this, the safety forces cordoned off the realm and began a seek operation.Additionally Learn – Newest Climate Replace: Rain and blizzard in combination in Jammu and Kashmir, serious chilly continues

He stated that once the safety forces reached the suspicious spot, either one of them attempted to flee, then again, they had been stuck through the hunt crew. The second one accused has been known as Kifayat Ayub Ali, a resident of Pinjora Shopian.

The spokesman stated that the fabric used within the crime has been recovered from them, which incorporates a Chinese language pistol, a pistol mag, two Chinese language grenades and 8 different pistols. Except for this, money quantity of Rs 2.9 lakh has been recovered. He stated {that a} case has been registered on this regard.

