Jammu & Kashmir Weekend curfew: Weave curfew will proceed in complete Jammu and Kashmir except for 8 districts, know what’s going to be the timing

Jammu & Kashmir Weekend curfew: Excluding 8 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the weekend curfew will proceed in all the union territory. The Jammu and Kashmir management gave this knowledge on Sunday. The management stated that the weekend curfew might be in power in Jammu and Kashmir from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday, except for in 8 districts, which come with Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur. Additionally Learn – Determined in PDP assembly, Mehbooba Mufti will take ultimate resolution on All Celebration Meet to be held in Delhi

On the similar time, day-to-day evening curfew from 8 pm to 7 am might be appropriate in all the Union Territory. Allow us to tell that this resolution has been taken at a time when the entire demise toll in Jammu and Kashmir greater to 4,238 on Saturday after 4 extra folks died because of corona virus an infection within the closing 24 hours. The officials equipped this knowledge. Additionally Learn – Jammu and Kashmir will get complete statehood, then meeting elections must be held: Congress

He advised that 521 new circumstances of an infection had been reported and up to now a complete of three,11,209 folks had been inflamed. Most 117 new circumstances had been reported in Srinagar district. At this time 9,414 sufferers are underneath remedy within the Union Territory. Additionally Learn – Invitation despatched to PM Modi, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to carry assembly with all political events of Jammu and Kashmir on June 24

In the meantime, officers stated that with two extra circumstances of black fungus being reported since Friday night, a complete of 24 circumstances had been showed up to now.