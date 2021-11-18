JAMstack, a new approach to web development fueled by Netlify’s financial success

TechCrunch reports today that the Netlify company has raised $ 105 million in its latest round of funding, funds that will promote a web development trend that, until recently, this company defended and promoted almost alone.

We talk about Jamstack, currently a growing trend in the sector. But it wasn’t always like this: Matt Biilmann, CEO and co-founder of Netlify, still remembers the time when they had to convince people that there was something with a future behind their proposal. of web development architecture change.

It took the company more than five years to reach one million users … but it only took one to double that number

Because that's what Jamstack is all about: not in a programming language, nor in a framework, but in a technology stack, as can be LAMP (Linux + Apache + MySQL + PHP), only in this case the acronym 'JAM' refers to JavaScript + API + Markup.





The return of static sites? Yes and no

But above all, Jamstack consists of forgetting about the dependency on a hosting server, as well as bet on separating the front-end and the back-end of the site.

Thus, the dynamic functionalities of our site will fall on the library JavaScript of our choice, server-side operations will depend on Reusable APIs, and the website served from a CDN in the form of static HTML files.

A static web, you say? Like in the old pre-CMS days, when there were no PHPNuke forums, and no Movable Type blogs …? Yes, but this time we have online services capable of regenerating the static web easily after each new update.

And we continue to have frameworks – such as GatsbyJS, Hugo or Jekyll – that, replacing traditional CMS, they allow us to apply templates to the front-end from our Jamstack website. For practical purposes, it is these frameworks that act as static site generators.



A possible example of a Jamstack workflow (there are various services and frameworks that you can use in place of the above).

In Genbeta we have already explained in some cases how to use this technique by publishing a free website using only Netlify and GitHub.

Jamstack represents an advance in terms of security, since there is no programming on the ‘server’ side (of the CDN, actually) what it hosts they are nothing more than plain text files and images so there is no chance of gaps. ‘SQL injection’? What’s that?

This same fact also improves its performance (HTML is not generated on the fly prior to accessing a database) and its scalability (which becomes almost infinite); and, as the aforementioned GitHub example demonstrates, it also has a positive effect on the cost section.



The founders of Netlify released one of the first manuals for this web development methodology, freely available on their website (PDF).

