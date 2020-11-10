Jamui Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live Updates: BJP’s Shreyashi Singh won a landslide victory from Jamui

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In Bihar Assembly elections, BJP’s candidate Shreyashi Singh SHREYASI SINGH from Jamur’s Sadar seat won the election battle with a huge vote. The Bharatiya Janata Party received direct votes from Jamui assembly seat 79156, while 447 votes were received from the postal ballot. In this way he garnered a huge number of 79603 votes. He has got 43.89 votes in this election. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020 Result: RJD raised questions on the counting of votes, BJP said – Khesiani cat pillar ….

Vijay Prakash (VIJAY PRAKASH) of Rashtriya Janata Dal of Rashtriya Janata Dal got votes from 38147 EVMs and 407 votes from postal ballot paper. In this way, RJD candidate got a total of 38554 votes. He got 21.26 percent votes.

In the Jamui Jamui Vidhan Sabha seat), in the electoral battle for the Grand Alliance, sitting MLA Vijay Prakash became the candidate from RJD, while the BJP fielded Shreyashi Singh, daughter of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh. Shreyashi is the international shooter and Arjun is the awardee. His mother has also been an MP.