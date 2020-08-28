Jan Dhan Yojana foundation of poverty alleviation initiative: PM Modi

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana scheme: On the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the ‘Jan Dhan’ scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that this initiative has been “change-making” and it has proved to be the foundation of the steps taken to eradicate poverty. . Also Read – Sub-inspector running 65 KM against transfer posted comment against PM and CM, case registered

After the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014, it was the first major scheme of the government under which bank accounts of crores of people, especially the poor, were opened.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Today, six years ago, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched with the ambitious goal of connecting unbanked accounts to banks. This initiative was going to bring significant change, proved to be the foundation of many initiatives to eradicate poverty and it benefited crores of people."

He said, “Thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, due to which the future of many families was secured. Most of the beneficiaries are from rural areas and are women. I applaud all those who worked tirelessly to make the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana a success. “

The graphics shared by Modi showed that more than 40 crore bank accounts have been opened so far, of which more than 63 percent of the beneficiaries are from rural areas. About 55 percent of them are women.

Sarakar had said that because of the scheme, she has been able to send the benefits of welfare schemes directly to the needy.