Jan Dhan Yojana News Update: Six years of Jan-Dhan Yojana completed, so many crore people got benefit

Jan Dhan Yojana News Update: Today, six years of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) connecting all citizens of the country with bank account has been completed. On this occasion, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that more than 40.35 crore people have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), launched six years ago as a national mission for financial inclusion. Also Read – PM Modi praises IIT Bombay’s digital convocation, this tweet by sharing VIDEO …

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Jan-Dhan Yojana in his Independence Day address in 2014 and the scheme started on August 28 of the same year. Sitharaman said on the sixth anniversary of the scheme, “PMJDY has been the cornerstone of the Modi government’s people-centric economic initiatives.” Also Read – Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: ​​PM Modi emotional on Arun Jaitley’s death anniversary, said- ‘I miss my friend very much’

He said, “Whether it is direct benefit transfer, Kovid-19 financial assistance, PM-Kisan, salary increase under MNREGA or life and health insurance cover, the first step was to provide bank account to all the adults, which PMJDY is almost done. Also Read – NEET JEE Mains Exam 2020: NEET, JEE exams to be held in due time, NTA said this regarding exam postpon

A statement from the Finance Ministry said that financial inclusion is the national priority of the government as it is the catalyst for inclusive growth.

The statement said that this account opened the way for poor people to keep their savings in the formal financial system, and through this, sending money to their families in the villages, helped them get out of the clutches of moneylenders.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that PMJDY under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi added to the banking system the people left out of it and more than 40 crore account holders were included in the financial system, most of which are women and most of the accounts Belongs to rural India.

The total deposit balance under PMJDY accounts is Rs 1.31 lakh crore and the average deposit amount per account is Rs 3,239.

In 2018, the government introduced the second edition of PMJDY with new features and benefits. Under this, the government decided to provide free contingency insurance cover on RuPay card for accounts opened after 28 August 2018.

Along with this, the limit of overdraft was also increased to Rs 10,000 and the facility of overdraft up to Rs 2,000 without any condition.

About 3.6 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened in the last one year and the total number of Jan Dhan accounts was more than 40.35 crore as on 19 August 2020.

(input language)