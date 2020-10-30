Janakia Hotel is providing food to 70,000 people daily for 20 rupees, know its specialty

‘Janakia Hotels’, run by Kadamashree, a women’s network in Kerala, sells food for an average of 70,000 people for Rs 20 per day. Kadamashree is the poverty alleviation mission and the state government’s most successful model of women empowerment. Also Read – Arjun Kapoor, an investor in food delivery company, is doing this unique work to empower women

The sale of food packets at 20 Arupa through these affordable hotels by Kadamashree volunteers became very popular among the people in times of crisis. K Harmsichore, executive director of Kadamshree, says it is a historic achievement for the mission that despite the epidemic and lockdown, the number of affordable hotels it has established has crossed 700.

“Janakia Hotels gives an average of 70,000 food packets a day at a discounted rate of Rs 20,” he told PTI. We have proved that we can provide quality gourmet food at this rate even in the time of lockdown. Padmavati works in homes and says that during the pandemic, she had only the support of the hotel for several days.

Janakia Hotels was established under the “Hunger Free Kerala” project of the LDF government. It is worth mentioning that while presenting the state’s budget for 2020-21, Finance Minister TM Thomas Issac had said that the state government will open one thousand hotels of common people, where food will be provided at subsidized rates.