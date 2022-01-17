Janata Ka Temper: BJP is a long way in the back of Congress in Kumaon, Pushkar Singh Dhami isn’t the primary selection for CM even right here

Zee Information-DesignBoxed Opinion Ballot of ‘Public Temper’ (Janata Ka TemperBelow this, the opinion of 40 thousand other folks has been taken for 70 seats in Uttarakhand. Between 10 December 2021 and 15 January 2022, those 40 thousand other folks have been contacted within the state and it was once recognized to whom this time they’re delivering the important thing to energy. The 70 seats of the state are divided into two portions. Separate review of 41 seats has been carried out in Garhwal area and 29 seats in Kumaon area. The dominance of Terai spaces like Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar is obviously visual in 29 seats of Kumaon area. There are general 15 meeting seats in those two districts. The review of a lot of these 29 seats of Kumaon is being introduced right here lately, whilst day after today i.e. on Tuesday, January 18, the review of 1 seat each and every can be introduced.Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Opinion Ballot: Pushkar Singh Dhami or Harish Rawat? Which chief do other folks wish to see turn into CM in Garhwal Mandal?

In Kumaon, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration is estimated to get about 38 % vote percentage and is seeing a lack of 8.65 % votes. In Kumaon area, BJP is predicted to get simplest 10 seats out of 29. Additionally Learn – Janata Ka Temper: BJP Biggest Birthday celebration in Garhwal Fort; Harish Rawat first selection as Leader Minister

The vote percentage of Congress in Kumaon is estimated to extend by means of greater than 10 % and it’s anticipated to get greater than 42 % votes. If this vote percentage is transformed into seats, then the Congress is predicted to get 19 seats. Additionally Learn – Meeting Polls 2022: Who will have the ability to vote thru Postal Poll? Election fee launched record

Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration is contesting elections for the primary time within the state and it’s also anticipated to get 10.4 % vote percentage in Kumaon area. The Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration appears to be getting greater than 10 % vote percentage, however it isn’t anticipated to get any seat.

The nice factor is that once Garhwal, Harish Rawat has emerged as the primary selection as the manager ministerial candidate in Kumaon area too. 41 % of the folk wish to see him turn into the Leader Minister, whilst on the second one quantity, simplest 26 % of the folk wish to see the present Leader Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami turn into the Leader Minister once more.

opinion ballot information

Pattern : 40 thousand

House: 70 seats

Date: December 10, 2021 – January 15, 2022

Margin : +/-4%)