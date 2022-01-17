Janata Ka Temper: In Uttarakhand, which caste citizens vote for which birthday party, Muslim citizens vote for whom?

Janata Ka Temper: prior to uttarakhand meeting elections Zee Information-DesignBoxed Within the opinion polls, there’s a shut contest between the BJP and the Congress. Whilst the Congress is projected to get 35-37 seats, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Celebration is projected to get 31-35 seats. BJP is rising as the most important birthday party in Garhwal. On the other hand, there’s without a doubt some relief within the vote percentage of the ruling birthday party. Alternatively, Congress is rising as the only greatest birthday party within the Kumaon area of the state and BJP is having a look a long way at the back of. It can’t occur that elections will have to be held in any state of the rustic and there’s no communicate of balloting according to caste and faith. We additionally accumulated this pattern in our opinion ballot.Additionally Learn – Zee Opinion Ballot: If the Congress govt is shaped in Uttarakhand, will you turn out to be the Leader Minister? Know Harish Rawat’s resolution…

In line with the opinion ballot of Zee Information-DesignBoxed, 57 p.c Brahmins in Uttarakhand are in prefer of BJP, whilst 43 p.c citizens are liking the Congress. If we speak about the second one giant ahead caste, in line with the opinion ballot, 60 p.c Thakur citizens are in prefer of BJP, whilst 40 p.c citizens are having a look in prefer of Congress.

Speaking about OBC citizens, 67 p.c OBC persons are in prefer of BJP, whilst 33 p.c like Congress. In line with Opinion Ballot, 62 p.c of the citizens of Scheduled Castes are appearing in prefer of Congress, whilst 38 p.c citizens are appearing in prefer of BJP.

Speaking about Muslim citizens, 84 p.c Muslim citizens are in prefer of Congress, whilst most effective 16 p.c Muslim citizens are noticed in prefer of BJP.