Jane Austen Anthology Series in Development at CW

The CW is creating an anthology collection impressed by the works of Jane Austen, Selection has discovered.

Titled “Fashionable Austen,” the one-hour collection reimagines Austen’s novels as six fashionable tales. Every season is a special novel, starting with “Satisfaction and Prejudice,” set in up to date San Francisco.

The collection hails from Eleanor Burgess, who will function author and govt producer. Burgess most just lately wrote on the HBO collection “Perry Mason.” Stephanie Allain and Gabrielle Ebron will govt produce by way of Homegrown Footage. Warner Bros. Tv will produce.

Austen’s works have been continuously tailored for each movie and tv through the years. “Satisfaction and Prejudice” alone has been tailored into a number of tv miniseries in addition to options. Most just lately it was become a function in 2005 starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, Rupert Buddy as Mr. Wickham, and Matthew Macfayden as Mr. Darcy. There have additionally been extra free spirited approaches to Austen’s work, such because the function “Satisfaction and Prejudice and Zombies” or the 1995 movie “Clueless,” which was loosely based mostly on Austen’s novel “Emma.”

Ought to the venture go to collection, it could not be the primary CW present based mostly on well-known books. The community debuted the drama collection “Nancy Drew” final 12 months, which relies on the detective novel collection of the identical identify.

Information of the event comes on the identical day that The CW introduced that it has given a backdoor pilot order to “Painkiller,” a derivative of the DC collection “Black Lightning.” Jordan Calloway will reprise the function of Painkiller, a.okay.a Khalil Payne, in the pilot. “Black Lightning” creator Salim Akil will write, direct, and govt produce.

(Pictured: Rupert Buddy and Keira Knightley in the 2005 movie “Satisfaction and Prejudice”)