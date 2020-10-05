Jane Fonda Releases Exercise Video to Promote Voting

Thirty-eight years after Jane Fonda launched her first exercise video in 1982, the performing and train icon has slipped again into her leotard and headband to get out the vote.

Fonda has teamed up with Register2Vote to lead Exercise That Vote, a celeb-filled video selling voter registration and voting on Nov. 3.

“Hi there, class, we’re bringing again the motion,” Fonda says as neon graphics fill the display and 80s music performs within the background. “We’d like you to be in form within the upcoming race. I would like you to be sturdy, I would like you to be laser centered, I would like you to be totally dedicated to the duty at hand, so let’s prepare to train our proper to vote.”

The video includes a montage of celebrities, together with Kerry Washington (in full Nineteen Eighties train garments), Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Vanessa Hudgens, Amy Schumer, Ken Jeong and Ashley Benson. Shaquille O’Neal turns his again to the digital camera to showoff his glute clenches.

Perry, who not too long ago gave start to her and Bloom’s first baby collectively, is seen breast pumping whereas telling viewers, “Get pumped to vote.”

“Exercise your glutes, train your quads and most of all, train your proper to vote,” Fonda says.

Earlier this yr, Fonda centered her political activism on local weather change. She teamed up with Greenpeace and different environmental activist a yr in the past for Friday Drill Friday, a weekly sequence of protests in Washington, D.C. to shine a highlight on the local weather disaster. She was arrested throughout one of many protests on her 82nd birthday. In her e-book “What Can I Do?,” launched final month, she writes about her work as a local weather change activists.

In April, Fonda joined TikTok with a video displaying her doing leg lifts whereas inviting her followers to be part of the primary digital Hearth Drill Friday.