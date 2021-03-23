Jane Lynch Joins ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Bucktown’

Jane Lynch has been solid in a lead position within the ABC multi-cam comedy pilot “Bucktown,” Selection has discovered.

Lynch joins beforehand introduced solid members Shannon Woodward and Nicole Richie.

Within the multi-cam sitcom, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her house on the eve of a giant promotion, Amy (Woodward) finds refuge at her mother’s (Lynch) home within the blue-collar neighborhood the place she grew up. Amy reconnects together with her teenage niece, residing there because of Amy’s sister’s newest rehab stint, and resolves to remain when she realizes that her mother and niece aren’t fairly outfitted to go it alone.

Lynch’s character, Helen, is described as tough across the edges and salty as hell, however essentially the most loyal lady you’ll ever meet.

Lynch is likely one of the most celebrated comedy actresses working right now. She is a 12-time Emmy nominee, having received awards for her time on “Glee,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” for internet hosting “Hollywood Recreation Night time,” and for the quick type sequence “Dropping the Cleaning soap.” She additionally received a Golden Globe in 2011 for “Glee.” Lynch’s characteristic credit embody “Greatest in Present,” “A Mighty Wind,” “Position Fashions,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” and the “Wreck-It Ralph” animated franchise. She presently hosts NBC’s reboot of “The Weakest Hyperlink.”

She is repped by Realm Expertise and Hansen Jacobson.

“Bucktown” is written and government produced by Emily Wilson. Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner of “The Conners” will even government produce the pilot together with Marc Provissiero and Mandy Summers. Betsy Thomas is ready to government produce and direct the pilot. ABC Signature will function the studio.