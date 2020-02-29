Jane McDonald steps down from Cruising with Jane McDonald

Jane McDonald will not be presenting her two journey exhibits on Channel 5, the broadcaster has introduced.

The singer-songwriter had been the face of each Cruising and Holidaying with Jane McDonald, the previous bagging Channel 5 its first BAFTA win.

Regardless of such nice success, the announcement was made at present that the following collection of Cruising shall be McDonald’s final.

She mentioned in an announcement: “It has been a privilege to name this a ‘job’. After so a few years filming overseas I’m trying ahead to some a lot wanted time within the UK and to deal with my music and excursions and thrilling new initiatives. Thanks Channel 5 for some nice journeys and plenty of fabulous recollections.”

McDonald is headed on a nationwide tour from June to September this 12 months, taking part in 30 totally different dates in complete.

Ben Frow, Director of Programming at Channel 5, added: “We’ve liked working with Jane and are proud to have had her as a part of the household. She helped us to win our first BAFTA and her collection have turn into stable staples of our Friday night time schedules. Thanks Jane. We’re sorry to see you go however want you each happiness for the longer term.”

Someplace on the market proper now, Adele Roberts is distraught…