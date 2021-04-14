Jane Seymour to Star in Acorn TV’s Irish Mystery Thriller ‘Harry Wild’

Jane Seymour has signed on to star in and co-executive produce a brand new Irish thriller thriller for Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ streamer that focuses on British content material.

“Harry Wild” is ready to go into manufacturing subsequent month in Dublin. It’s focused to debut in 2022 throughout all Acorn markets, which embrace the U.S., Canada, U.Ok., Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Spain and Portugal.

Created and co-written by David Logan (“Misplaced Christmas”), “Harry Wild” is produced and distributed by Dynamic Tv.

Seymour will play retired English literature professor Harriet "Harry" Wild on the eight-part sequence. Wild finds herself at a crossroads after she is the sufferer of a mugging and agrees to get better in the house of her son, a police detective. As soon as underneath his roof, Wild turns into concerned in her son's homicide investigation.

Seymour will govt produce together with Daniel March (“Van Helsing,” “Ginny & Georgia”) and Klaus Zimmermann (“Trapped,” “The Sommerdahl Murders”) for Dynamic Tv, James Gibb (“The Outpost”) for Ardvella Leisure, and Morgan O’Sullivan (“Vikings,” “The Tudors”) and James Flynn (“Vikings,” “Into the Badlands”) for Metropolitan Footage.

"From the primary second I learn the script, I fell in love with Harry Wild," Seymour stated.

“We’re thrilled that the superb Jane Seymour will probably be bringing the foul-mouthed, cigarette smoking, whiskey consuming character of Harry Wild to life,” stated March and Zimmermann.

“Harry Wild” is penned by Logan and Jo Spain (“Taken Down”). Administrators are Ronan Burke (“Jelly Child”) and Robert Burke (“Max Guidelines”).

” ‘Harry Wild’ is the most recent sequence of Acorn TV’s rising staple of thriller dramas led by robust feminine investigators – a class that has lengthy resonated with our audiences,” stated Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises.