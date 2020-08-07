Janelle Monáe ‘Antebellum’ Heads Straight to Premium Video-on-Demand

“Antebellum,” a time-bending horror movie starring Janelle Monáe, is the newest film to premiere on digital rental platforms in lieu of its deliberate theatrical launch as coronavirus circumstances proceed to spike.

Written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, the movie was initially anticipated to debut in theaters in August. However since there’s no telling when cinemas, which have been closed since March, might be in a position to reopen, Lionsgate is debuting “Antebellum” on premium video-on-demand providers on Sept. 18. The movie might be obtainable to lease for $19.99. Nonetheless, “Antebellum” isn’t totally eschewing the massive display — it is going to be launched in some worldwide film theaters.

“Whereas the theatrical expertise will all the time be the guts of our enterprise, we’re thrilled that we’re in a position to seize the chance to match Gerard and Chris’s pressing and instant movie with a launch technique befitting this second of extraordinary change,” stated Lionsgate Movement Footage Group chairman Joe Drake. “Gerard and Chris are storytellers whose work beats with authenticity — not solely will this movie entertain and thrill audiences worldwide, however spark a dialogue about our present world.”

“Antebellum” is hardly the primary movie to pivot its launch technique amid the pandemic, and it doubtless received’t be the final. Earlier this week, Disney introduced that “Mulan” was skipping U.S. theaters and as an alternative debuting on Disney Plus for a premium worth. Different films, equivalent to “Invoice & Ted Face the Music” with Keanu Reeves, Andy Samberg’s romantic comedy “Palm Springs” and the subsequent “SpongeBob” sequel, have moved to streaming providers or digital rental platforms.

In “Antebellum,” Monáe portrays a profitable writer who finds herself trapped in the course of the period of American slavery and should discover a approach to escape from the horrifying actuality. The solid additionally consists of Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons and Gabourey Sidibe.

“Whereas we designed ‘Antebellum’ to be consumed as a communal expertise within the theater, we’re thrilled by the distinctive alternative we now have to pivot to a special sort of communal second in our tradition,” Bush and Renz stated in an announcement. “As we face the realities of systemic racism in our nation, which have crescendoed to this present inflection level in 2020, we perceive how crucial it’s to carry ‘Antebellum’ to the broadest viewers doable, whereas additionally prioritizing well being and security. It’s our ardent hope that by sharing our movie extensively, each nationally and internationally, we are going to rework the moviegoing expertise from residence into a real occasion.”

