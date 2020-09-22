Janelle Monae Thriller ‘Antebellum’ Tops Streaming Lists for Fandango

‘Antebellum’ Leads Weekly Streaming Lists

Janelle Monae horror thriller “Antebellum” has topped the the lists of the week’s films streaming on Fandango’s streaming companies Vudu and FandangoNOW.

Lionsgate determined in early August to ditch a home theatrical launch for “Antebellum” amid an unsure outlook for launching films at brick-and-mortar theaters because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, had initially been set for an April 24 launch that was delayed a number of instances amid the outbreak.

Monae portrays a profitable modern-day writer who finds herself trapped throughout the period of American slavery and should discover a solution to escape from the horrifying actuality. The solid consists of Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons and Gabourey Sidibe.

‘Residue,’ ‘Feather & Pine’ Win at Mammoth Lakes

The Mammoth Lakes Movie Competition has awarded its high prizes to Merawi Gerima’s “Residue” for high narrative characteristic and Star Rosencrans and Michael James Beck’s “Feather & Pine” for high documentary.

The competition was held on-line throughout Sept. 16-20 and screened 56 characteristic and quick movies. Viewers awards went to Marjorie Conrad’s “Need Path” for narrative characteristic and to Michal Bielawski’s “The Wind. A Documentary Thriller” for documentary.

The competition hosted a Q&A with “Airplane!” administrators Jim Abrahams and David Zucker in celebration of the movie’s fortieth anniversary. Actor Robert Hays made a shock look throughout the dialogue.

Gravitas Releasing ‘Don’t Learn This on a Aircraft’

Gravitas Ventures has acquired Stuart McBratney’s drama-comedy “Don’t Learn This On A Aircraft” and is releasing it on Tuesday on digital and DVD.

The movie gained the Viewers Award at Dances With Movies-LA earlier this month at its world premiere. “Don’t Learn This On A Aircraft” was filmed in among the world’s most well-known and exquisite impartial bookstores in Venice, Maastricht, Budapest, Oradea, Berlin, Burgundy, Santorini, and Porto and facilities on an writer who discovers on a e-book tour that her writer has gone bankrupt.

“Don’t Learn This On A Aircraft” stars: Sophie Desmarais (“Sarah Prefers to Run”), Eugene Gilfedder (“Child Enamel”), Allen C Gardner and Dorotheea Petre. It was produced by McBratney below his McBrat Movement Footage Banner, alongside Laszlo Kun of Wonderful Visuals.